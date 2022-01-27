Virat Retires; gets Fitting Farewell

Insight Bureau: As the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day concluded, Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, one of India’s best-known military horses retired after years of service on Wednesday, 26 January.

President Ram Nath Kovind was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to bid farewell to his Bodyguard, who was retiring after 13 years of service.

Virat made its 13th and final appearance at the Republic Day parade yesterday.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation earlier this year on the occasion of Army Day for exceptional service and abilities.