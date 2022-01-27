Jonty Rhodes overwhelmed by PM Modi’s gesture

Insight Bureau: On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to his official Twitter handle on January 26 to thank the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for his kind words in the personalised letter he received from the PM.

PM Modi acknowledged Jonty’s affection for India, hoping he continues to work closely with the nation and its people. The PM also addressed the fact that Jonty Rhodes named his daughter after “India”.

He said, “The special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations.”

He added, “India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again, I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Jonty Rhodes wasn’t the only one cricketer to receive a message from Modi.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle also congratulated India and revealed that he received a ‘personal message’ from PM Modi, reaffirming his close ties with the Indian Prime Minister as well as the people of India.