Viral Video: Passenger assaulted by Train Ticket Collectors

Patna: A shocking video of two train ticket collectors beating a train passenger viciously, even kicking him in the face with their boots, has gone viral in different social media platforms.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the train passenger and a ticket checker as the former was traveling without ticket on a train from Mumbai to Jainagar on the night of January 2.

Irate over the exchange of words, the ticket checker tried to yank the passenger down from the top berth forcefully by grabbing his leg near Bihar’s Dholi railway station.

The passenger tried to resist by kicking the official. However, another ticket collector joined and the duo pulled the man down to the floor and beat him viciously. The officials are also seen in the video even kicking the passenger in the face with their boots.

Some passengers also can be heard advising the ticket checkers not to assault the passenger.

After video of the incident went viral, the concerned two ticket collectors were suspended with immediate effect, informed a spokesperson of the railway department.