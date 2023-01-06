TNI Afternoon News Headlines-January 6, 2023

➡️The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the BMW car of Akash Pathak, who had been arrested for duping youths in the name of providing jobs at Tata company.

➡️The crocodile census at Similipal in Mayurbhanj district started on Friday and will last for two days. A total of 16 teams are participating in the headcount.

➡️The Aska Police Station in Ganjam district of Odisha has been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as one of the best three Police Stations in the country for 2022.

➡️SOA University inked a pact with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) for developing skilled manpower in management and emerging technologies through the participatory mode.

➡️A single- judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday removed the existing bar on Enforcement Directorate (ED) from taking any cohesive action, including the arrest, against Maneka Gambhir.

➡️The Central Government on Friday assured the Supreme Court that it will adhere to the timeline and expedite the judges’ appointment process, while the top court pointed out that sending back reiterated names by the Centre was a matter of concern.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ France’s adviser Emmanuel Bonne and India’s Ajit Doval have talked from Russia- Ukraine war and India-China border standoff.

➡️After a brief association with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DPA, 17 leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand resigned from the party and returned to the Congress.

➡️Ahead of the mayoral elections on Friday, huge ruckus was created at the Civic Centre as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members clashed over the L-G nominated councillors.

➡️India head coach Rahul Dravid asked everyone to be patient with young players in his team who will have off days once in a while and will end up impacting the outcome of the match, picking up unwanted records in the process.

➡️Former India captain Virat Kohli said that he has never shied away from making bold choices as he will be seen featuring in a rap song titled ‘Naya Sher’ by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.

➡️The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is to sign a contract with a Chinese firm to drill for oil in the war-torn country’s north.