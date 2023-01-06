Aska PS featured among ‘Best 3 Police Stations’ in India

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the Aska Police station of Ganjam district has been selected as the best Police Station in the country.

As per the letter of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, the Ministry of Home Affairs has selected Aska Police Station as one of the best 3 police stations in the country for the year 2022.

According to reports, the Union home ministry conducted a survey on 165 parameters of each police station and Aska Police station stood first in the country.

The Union Ministry will personally handover the trophy to SHOs of PS on January 20, 2023 during the DGPs, IGPs Conference 2022 ( January 20-22, 2023) at National Agriculture Science Complex/NASC, PUSA Campus in New Delhi.

The SHO of Aska Police station has been asked to be present in uniform with cross belt at the the conference venue on January 19 for rehearsal and receive the trophy on January 20.

Sources said that this is the first time in Odisha police since 1936 that one Police station from the State has been selected as the best PS of the country.