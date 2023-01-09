Video of Sudanese President Salva Kiir wetting himself goes Viral

Nairobi: As many as six journalists were reportedly arrested by the National Security Service in South Sudan on Tuesday after a video purportedly showing President Salva wetting himself went viral in December last year.

In the video, president Salva Kiir can be seen standing for the national anthem, with a spreading stain on his pants. The clip which was captured during a public event was widely shared on different social media platforms.

After the video became viral, six journalists were detained by the National Security Service under the suspicion of release of the unauthorised footage.

The detained journalists – Jobal Tombe the control room director, camera operator and technician Victor Lado, camera operators Joseph Oliver and Jacob Benjamin, camera operator and technician Mustafa Osman, and control room technician Cherbek Ruben, are the staff of the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

Meanwhile, several media rights groups have urged the South Sudanese authorities to release the journalists.

Watch the viral video: