Journey of Odisha Excise Department via 5T Transformation

TNI Bureau: The outcomes of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5T Initiatives, which have become the paradigm for bringing in major transformation of administration in Odisha, are evident across every department.

The expediting transition is visible throughout the state administration, with Naveen Patnaik’s Vision, the administrative structure, working culture, and impact on the common citizen have all undergone significant change. Meantime, the Odisha Excise Department has undergone its own transformation as part of its efforts to adapt to the changes. The department has itself set an example for the rest of the country, with its accomplishments being acknowledged at the national level.

Team Odisha Excise is reaching new heights every day under the capable administrator Ashish Singh’s supervision. The team’s most recent accomplishment is President Droupadi Murmu’s award of the renowned Gold Medal for the Department’s Digital Initiatives for Ease of Doing Business Category at the Digital Business Awards is its most recent honor. The Department has been in the forefront of technological adoption, and E-abkari is the best illustration of it. For implementing the E-abkari suite, the Department earned the renowned Skoch Award earlier on December 19.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary to the Government of Odisha, PR Department and former principal secretary of Odisha Excise Department, at an event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

When it comes to enforcement, the Odisha Excise Department is at the frontline. The scope of enforcement actions is dramatically expanding each year. The Odisha Excise Department has made several seizures and found a record number of cases thanks to a strong intelligence collecting network and relentless enforcement efforts. As of December 2022, the Department had discovered 45541 Excise/NDPS instances, as opposed to 29038 cases discovered up until December 2021. a noteworthy gain of 56 percent from the previous year. Additionally, a record number of 1310 cases—an increase of 127%—were discovered under the NDPS Act through December, compared to 575 the previous year.

Excise Commissioner Ashish Singh adds that adoption of the 5T Initiatives in every division of the department is a priority while discussing the accomplishments of the Department. It has contributed to expediting the administrative process and improving enforcement efforts. The use of technology has made our job completely transparent. In the upcoming days, we intend to further improve our effectiveness.

Adoption of the latest technology has laid the foundation of the Odisha Vigilance Department. Information technology has enabled the Department to perform at a record-breaking level. Currently, 40 modules have been developed with the assistance of the National Informatics Center to offer the best practices to the stakeholders. These modules include Label Registration (New, Renewal & Modification), Renewal of Shops, Grant of ON Shop License, All NOCs with Permit Pass, Management of Spirit in the M & TP, Distillery and Bottling Units, e-Lottery module for IMFL OFF & CL Shops, Supplier/ Brand owner registration, Temporary Bar License, Daily Enforcement, Criminal Case Information System, Shifting and Transfer of Shops, Grant of Letter of Intent, e-Abkari Support System, Mahua Flower Storage and Sale License, Mahua Accounting, Serious Irregularity Report, Daily Prevention Raid System etc.

The Department’s most significant module has historically been the eLottery module. With the aid of technology and the e-Abkari portal, the Department successfully conducted a lottery in 2022 for the settlement of a total of 1436 Excise Shops (1163 IMFL OFF Shops, 222 CL Shops, 11 Premium FL OFF Shops, and unresolved 37 OS Shops) throughout the State. The Department’s main source of assistance for its accomplishments has been 5T Initiatives. The utilization of technology and transparency are the two most crucial components.

One of the most crucial revenue generators for the Odisha government is the Excise Department. The amount of revenue earned is also rising every year as a result of the simplification of numerous tasks and utilization of technology. The agency made sure that a record amount of excise revenue—Rs. 7683.9 crores, including VAT—was collected in 2021–2022 by routinely monitoring lifting positions, managing the supply chain, and taking tough enforcement actions compared to the previous year. In comparison to the same month last year, when collections were 5023.92 crores, this year’s collections till December totaled Rs 6197.54 crores, a 23.36 percent rise. The department effectively fixed the income leaks with the aid of technology and an efficient work environment. As a result, the department’s revenue has increased by 20% without adding any new duties, not burdening the average person.

The Excise Department has undertaken a significant renovation of the department offices’ infrastructure. Modern facilities are being installed in every office. 43 of the 107 building projects that were started have been finished. Additionally, 140 vehicles have been placed at various offices for enforcement purposes. All ranges have been given cars for mobile parties and squads, and all excise stations will receive dedicated vehicles in the near future for enhanced enforcement.

By disconnecting the Excise Department’s ties to the Board of Revenue, the government of Odisha also made a significant contribution to structural reforms. As a result, it now operates as an independent directorate. The government has added 791 positions in the last two years to improve department performance and reduce excise and drug-related offences. The Department has also started training programmes to improve the capacity of its employees. All personnel have begun internal training modules, and the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy will begin regularly scheduled training in March.