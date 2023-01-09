Army Veterans join Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

New Delhi: Several ex-Army officers including ex-Army chief General, now retired, Deepak Kapoor joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra in Haryana yesterday.

Lieutenant General RK Hooda, Lieutenant General VK Narula, Major General SS Chaudhary, Major General Dharmender Singh, Col Jitender Gill, Colonel Pushpender Singh, Lieutenant General DDS Sandhu, Major General B Dayal also extended their support to Rahul Gandhi by joining him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began 114 days ago from Kanyakumari, halted for the night in Pratapgarh.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, who was interacting with different people throughout the journey, was gritted by by a group of youngsters, who removed their shirts and expressed their solidarity for the Yatra.

Later in the day, Gandhi offered prayers at the Brahma Sarovar (ancient water pool), then offered arghya, lit the lamp, and performed aarti as per his schedule.

Today, the yatra will commenced from the Khanpur Kolian village and is slated to take a halt at Shahbad’s PWD guest house.