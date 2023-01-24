VHP’s Gujarat unit withdraws protest against ‘Pathaan’ 

TNI Bureau: The Gujarat unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reportedly withdrawn its protest against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ movie.

According to reports, the VHP’s Gujarat unit withdrew its protest saying that it is satisfied over the removal of ‘objectionable’ contents from the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

It is to be noted here that after Deepika Padukone’s orange outfit in Besharam Rang song of the ‘Pathaan’ movie created much controversy, the CBFC suggested more than 10 cuts, including trimming some of the sensuous moves in the song Besharam Rang.

Several groups of Hindutva ideology especially the members of the VHP had threatened to pretest against ‘Pathaan’ movie which is slated to be released tomorrow.