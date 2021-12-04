Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua dies at 67

Insight Bureau: Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua passed away at the age of 67. He was in the ICU at a Delhi Hospital for the last few days. His daughter Mallika Dua took to Instagram to announce the demise of her father.

He is survived by two daughters – Bakul Dua, who is a clinical psychologist, and Mallika Dua, a comedian.

“Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall”, wrote Mallika on her Instagram page.

Cremation would take place on December 5 at Lodhi crematorium at noon, she informed.

Vinod Dua and his wife Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua had tested positive for Covid during the second phase of the pandemic. Chinna Dua succumbed to Covid-19 in June 2021 after a prolonged battle with the disease. Vinod was not keeping well after contracting Covid.

Vinod Dua was the first electronic media journalist to be bestowed with the esteemed Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. He was awarded the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2008.