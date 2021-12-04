Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh hails ‘Mo Sarkar’ Model in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Union Minister of State for Administrative Reforms, Public Grievances & Pension Dr Jitendra Singh hailed the ‘Mo Sarkar’ Model in Odisha today.

“This initiative is directed towards a natural way of improving work culture. Best practices in governance in different regions will be replicated in other regions that are suitable for a specific purpose”. He said that with improvement of system, grievance registration has improved significantly. We have to redress them to achieve maximum satisfaction among people.

The CM said, “A ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme has been rolled out with Direct Random Feedback from citizens who visit Government Institutions for various services to instil high professionalism in the Government and monitor the feedback from the citizens. The spirit behind Mo Sarkar is that in a democracy – the citizens are supreme and their satisfaction of government service delivery must be taken seriously and used as a benchmark for initiating change. This has been welcomed by our people.”

He further said that Odisha has initiated a number of good governance practices and various e-governance projects including Odisha One Portal and Odisha Right to Public Services Act to provide services to people within the stipulated time frame. E-Jana Sunani has also been rolled out to cater to the grievances of citizens anytime anywhere, he added.

The Union Minister appreciated digital initiatives such as OSWAS, Mo Sarkar, and Bhubaneswar Land Use Information System. He said that we will collaborate with Government of Odisha for its replication in other regions. We all have a common goal to serve people, he added.