India reports 3rd Omicron Case; Variant detected in Gujarat

Insight Bureau: A 72-year-old man from Jamnagar, Gujarat who recently returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the Omicron Covid Variant yesterday, making it India’s 3rd Omicron case.

According to reports, the man is currently being treated at the state-run GG Hospital.

The person came to Jamnagar from Zimbabwe two days ago. After the person tested positive for Covid-19 during screening at the airport, the authorities sent the person’s sample for genome sequencing to a lab in Pune.

This is the third confirmed case of Omicron variant in India. Earlier, two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka. Some Omicron suspects have been reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan too. Their test results are awaited.