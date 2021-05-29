Veteran Journalist Basant Das dies at 81

TNI Bureau: Veteran Journalist, Writer and Columnist Basant Das died due to Covid-19 complications. He was being treated at KIMS Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Basant Das was 81.

Basant Das had an illustrious career in the field of writing and journalism. He had vast knowledge of Odisha politics and wrote several books. He understood the pulse of Odisha politicians.

He initially chose Law as his career, but moved to Journalism later. He started his journalism career under late JB Patnaik who was the Editor of Prajatantra and The Eastern Times. JB Patnaik was his Mentor and Guru in Writing and Journalism.

He was associated with The Eastern Times, Jana Shakti, Amrita Bazar Patrika, Swarajya, Juagantara, Patrika Group of Paper, Anusandhana during the period of 1966 t0 2002. He turned a Freelance Journalist, Columnist and Author after 2002.

On January 2, 2015, then Assam Governor JB Patnaik had released a documentary film capturing the life and achievements of Basant Das was released to mark his 75th Birthday.

Basant Das also floated ‘Media Academy Odisha’ in 1999 for research purpose. He was the first Journalist from Odisha to get an opportunity at the national level to visit foreign countries. His book, ‘Je Desha Jai, Se Phala Khai’ got Sahitya Akademi Award in 2010. He wrote 16 books, including ‘Political History of Modern Odisha’ that got widespred appreciation.