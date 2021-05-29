Odisha Govt compensates 9 Covid Deceased Journalists in 2020-21

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday announced compensation/financial assistance to the families of 3 working Journalists, who succumbed to Covid-19. Earlier, in 2020, the government had disbursed Rs 15 lakh financial assistance each to 6 working Journalists who died of Covid-19 complications.

Of the sanctioned Rs 55.50 lakh in 2021, Rs 15 lakh each was disbursed to the families of three working Journalists who died of Covid complications.

They are Ashok Kumar Sahu (Manthan) from Jajpur, Dhirendra Rout (Odisha Bhaskar) from Keonjhar and Solomon Sahu (EPA Weekly) from Balasore.

Besides, the State Government has also sanctioned Rs. 4 lakh for families of Radhanath Mohapatra (Nitidin) and Pravat Das (Pratidin) for normal death, Rs. 2 lakh for medical treatment of Journalist Ambika Kanungo and Rs. 50,000 for Rajendra Mohanty respectively.

At least 38 journalists have died during the second wave of coronavirus this year in Odisha. However, only 9 have received the declared compensation of Rs 15 lakh each. Journalists across the State demanded Rs 15 financial assistance to the family members of all deceased Journalists irrespective their accreditation status. As the Government has already asked the DIPROs in each district to identify the journalists died of Covid, it’s expected that everyone will get their due sooner than later.

Here is the List of Journalists who have died during second wave of Corona in Odisha:

1. Jatish Khamari (46), Bolangir- ‘Sambad’

2. Manoj Sahu(40), Chikiti, Ganjam- ‘Nitidin’

3. Gobind Behera(25), Kukudakhandi, Ganjam- ‘OdishaExpress’/Web TV ‘News6’

4.Manas Jaypuria (49), Sambalpur- ‘Zee Odisha’

5. Amjad Badshah (45), Jharsuguda- ‘NFTV’

6. Bhanuprakash Rath, Bhabanipatna- ‘Naxatra TV’

7. Adwait Prasad Biswal (80), Rourkela- Weekly ‘Sramika Malika’

8. Subash Sahare, Jharsuguda- ‘Shasaka Prasashaka’

9. Debendra Samantray, Sambalpur- ‘Sambad’

10. Pritiman Mohapatra, Bhubaneswar- ‘Times of India’

11: Karunakar Sahoo(53), Seragad, Ganjam- ‘Anupam Bharat’

12. Harish Chandra Sha, Simulia- ‘Samaya’

13. Sudam Charan Nayak(55), K. Nuagaon, Kandhamal- ‘Prameya’

14. Subhranshu Mishra, Salbheta, Bolangir- ‘Sambad’

15. Manoj Beborta, Mumbai/Cuttack- ‘Network18’

16. Sumit Onka, Jeypore- ‘The Pioneer”, Visakhapatnam

17. Pradip Sahu (43), Berhampur, ‘Sambad’

18. D Shankar Rao (76), Koraput- ‘Sakshi’ (Telugu)

19. Kishore Chandra Dash (61), Polsara, Ganjam- ‘Samaja’

20. Durbaksha Bastia (45), Boudh- ‘Odisha Bhaskar’

21. Sabnam Sirin (38), Bhubaneswar- Radio 90.4/SOA FM Radio

22. Sumanta Mohanty (50), video-Journalist at Rourkela-‘Kanak News’

23. Ratikant Bal (38), Badachana, Jajpur- ‘Ekamra TV’

24. Kailash Chandra Sahoo (75), Patnagarh- ‘Pragativadi’

25. Bishnu Prasad Patra (42), Berhampur- ‘Odisha Bhaskar’/’Kalinga Darpana’

26. Hiranmay Pingua (35), Khiching (Mayurbhanj)- ‘Sambad’

27. Sudarshan Biswal (56), Raygada- ‘Prathama’

28. Aditya Sahu (55), Panchagaon, Jharsuguda- ‘Sambad’

29. Ashutosh Behera (45), Phulbani- ‘Sarbasadharana’

30. Sangram Mohapatra (40), Konark- ‘Samaya’

31. Prabuddha S Jagadev (44), Bhubaneswar – Freelance Journalist

32. Naresh Behera (41), Berhampur- ‘Odisha Files’

33. Ratnakar Moharana (45), Balipadar, Buguda- ‘Kalinga Jyoti’

34. Raghunath Sahu (29), Angul- ‘Zee Odisha’

35. Ashok Kumar Sahu, Jajpur- ‘Manthan’

36. Dhirendra Rout, Keonjhar- ‘Odisha Bhaskar’

37. Solomon Sahu, Baleswar- ‘EPA Weekly’

38. Basant Das – Freelance Journalist

39. Asit Kumar Behera (46), Mayurbhanj – ‘Kanak News’