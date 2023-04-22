Bijay Patnaik appointed Chairman of Odisha Congress Campaign Committee

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Patnaik, who joined the Congress party recently, has been appointed as the Chairman of Odisha Congress campaign committee today.

As per the letter of the General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Patnaik as the Chairman of the campaign committee for Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Patnaik served as the Chief Secretary of Odisha and was once considered very powerful in the Naveen Patnaik government. He superannuated from service in 2013.

The 1976-batch IAS officer joined the grand old party on February 11 this year with the aim to do his bit to change the situation in the state.