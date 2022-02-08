Karnataka #HijabRow takes interesting turn

Insight Bureau: Amid protests by Karnataka college students over their right to wear a hijab during classes, a massive crowd of students, one group wearing hijab and boys waring saffron scarves, gathered outside a college in Karnataka this morning.

A group of Hindu students wearing saffron shawls confronted Muslim students demanding the right to wear hijabs in yet another college in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Tuesday.

The Muslim students said that the college management told them to either remove their hijabs or go back home. The students said that though the college earlier allowed them to wear hijabs, it has suddenly started objecting to them.

The controversy erupted in December after several students at a college in Karnataka’s Udupi alleged they were stopped from attending classes for wearing the hijab.

A large number of police personnel were called to the college to control the situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that amid row over the wearing Hijab and saffron shawls by students at educational institutions, the Karnataka Government had passed an order that barred students from wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public order.