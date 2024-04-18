Varsha Priyadarshini likely to make Electoral Debut from Korei!

By Sagarika Satapathy
Varsha Priyadarshini

TNI Bureau: According to latest reports, Actor Varsha Priyadarshini who joined BJD today, is likely to be fielded from Korei assembly constituency in Jajpur district.

Varsha may be pitted against Actor-turned-Politician and former MLA Akash Das Nayak in Korei assembly seat, it’s believed. Akash had recently quit BJD to join BJP. He has been fielded from Korei by the saffron party.

After joining BJD, Varsha met BJD President and CM Naveen Patnaik and took his blessings. Varsha considers Naveen as her idol and recalled her role in ‘Nimki’ – journey of a girl from Nimpur to Naveen Niwas.

