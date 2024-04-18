TNI Evening News Headlines – April 18, 2024

➡️DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay ITCM (Indigenous Tech Cruise Missile) from ITR Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.
➡️Rs 118.65 crore seized; 3873 poll code violation complaints received so far in Odisha: State Chief Electoral Officer.
➡️Commissionerate Police forms Highly Efficient Response (HER) team to deal with Road Romeos and to ensure women’s safety.
➡️IMD issues orange warning for 6 districts; Bhubaneswar became the hottest place in the State with 43.6 degree C.
➡️Veteran Odia Jatra director Sachi Das passed away. He was 91.
➡️IPS Sanjay Singh allowed to take voluntary retirement from Government service.
➡️Actress Varsha Priyadarshini joins BJD.
➡️India to deliver first set of BrahMos missiles to Philippines tomorrow.
➡️Karnataka: Hubballi Congress leader Niranjan Hiremath’s daughter Neha stabbed to death by Fayaz of her college for rejecting his proposal, arrested.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Jammu Kashmir’s Kishtwar region on Thursday.
➡️Sukumar Mishra appointed IIT-Dhanbad director, DS Katti to be IIT-Goa head, Amit Patra appointed director of IIT-BHU, Devendra Jalihal appointed director of IIT-Guwahati, Manindra Agarwal appointed IIT-Kanpur director.
➡️Officials of CGI Dubai are in touch with wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal who have been stranded in Dubai due to the disruption of flights.
➡️US and UK sanction Iranian firms involved in drone production in response to Tehran’s attack on Israel.
