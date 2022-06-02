Varsha asked to leave Anubhav’s House; to get Rs 30k Per Month

Insight Bureau: In a major development, the SDJM Court has admitted the petition of Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and directed his wife Varsha Priyadarshini to leave his ancestral house.

Anubhav has been directed to pay Rs 30,000 per month as financial assistance to Varsha. The amount will have to be provided on or before 10th of every month.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Varsha has been asked to leave the house within two months of receiving the first monthly payment.

Anubhav had moved the court seeking direction to Varsha to leave his ancestral house saying his parents are ailing and don’t need any conflict at home.

Anubhav and his parents had shifted to another house after the conflict.