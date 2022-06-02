Morning News Insight – June 2, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 11 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 81.

🔸 Supreme Court to shortly hear a plea against the construction being carried out by Odisha Government adjacent to the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

🔸 Evaluation of answer sheets of Plus 2 examinations in Odisha begins today at 64 offline and 37 online centres across the State.

🔸 PIL in Orissa High Court against cutting down of trees for MLA quarters in Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court may hear plea today.

🔸 Speeding truck causes series accident near the Rasulgarh overbridge in Bhubaneswar; several people sustained injuries in the series of accidents.

🔸 Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles make their way to the sea after hatching from their nests buried in sand at Rushikulya beach.

🔸 Rs 9,000 per month salary to Odisha home guards is nothing but exploitation: Supreme Court to Odisha Government.

🔸 India reports 3,712 fresh cases, 2,584 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 19,509.

🔸 Mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK brought to his residence in Mumbai; last rites of the singer will be performed today.

🔸 PM Modi meets boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, bronze medallists Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda.

🔸 Indian cricket team to tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in July-August 2022.

🔸 India and Israel to sign special security declaration; Israeli Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz inspected the Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

🔸 Sensex declines 246.06 points to 55,135.11 in early trade; Nifty falls 79.7 points to 16,443.05.

🔸 Five killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building in US; shooter dead.