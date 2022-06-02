Indian Railways announces New Luggage Rules; Check Limit, Charges

Insight Bureau: Carrying more luggage in train may cost you extra from now as Ministry of Railways advised people not to travel with excess baggage during journey.

The Railways also advised people that in case of excess baggage, passengers can go to the parcel office and book the luggage.

Just like air travel, rail passengers will also have to pay fine for carrying excess luggage.

The passengers can carry heavy luggage from 40 kg to 70 kg in the train depending on the class they are travelling in.

How much luggage can you take in Train for free?

➡️ AC First Class:

🔸Free allowance: 70 kg

🔸Marginal allowance: 15 kg

🔸Maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance): 150 kg

➡️ AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class:

🔸Free allowance: 50 kg

🔸Marginal allowance: 10 kg

🔸Maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance): 100 kg

➡️ AC 3-Tier sleeper/First class/ Chair car:

🔸Free allowance: 40 kg

🔸Marginal allowance: 10 kg

🔸Maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance): 40 kg

➡️ Sleeper class:

🔸Free allowance: 40 kg

🔸Marginal allowance: 10 kg

🔸Maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance): 80 kg

➡️ For 2-class:

🔸Free allowance: 35 kg

🔸Marginal allowance: 10 kg

🔸Maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance): 70 kg

➡️ The minimum charge for luggage is Rs.30

➡️ Passengers who are found travelling with excess and un-booked luggage will have to pay six-times the baggage rate.

How to book your luggage in Train?

➡️ Passenger should be presented at the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time.

➡️ Passengers can book their luggage in advance while booking their tickets.