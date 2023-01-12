Uttarakhand: Karnaprayag too witnesses Joshimath-like Cracks

Uttarakhand: At a time when the mysterious cracks on the walls of several houses, institutions and businesses establishments in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath has drawn the attention of the entire nation, similar incident has now come to the fore from Karnaprayag district of the northern State.

According to reports, several houses in Karnaprayag are also facing Joshimath like situation for years all together. Locals of Bahuguna Colony in Karnaprayag alleged that cracks appeared in over two-dozen houses in 2013, but got much wider in the last one year.

The residents of Karnaprayag claimed that the fissures and cracks have become now so wide and long that several houses have become inhabitable.

Some owners and tenants have moved out of the house after the fissures and cracks become wider and longer. Others who couldn’t find an alternative accommodation on their own are spending nights at the municipal council’s shelter.

Karnaprayag is 82 kilometres away from Joshimath, where the shocking incidents of cracks on walls of houses and roads were seen earlier.