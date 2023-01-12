Bhubaneswar: With the aim to address the additional rush of passengers during FIH Hockey Men’s World matches, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run two special trains between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The two special trains are 02834 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special and 02833 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special.

As per the decision of the East Coast Railways, the 02834 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 2025hrs (8.25pm) on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday from 14th to 30th January 2023.

The return train 02833 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Rourkela at 2325hrs (11.25pm) on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday from 15th to 31st January 2023.

These two trains will have One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, Eight Sleeper Class, Four Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans.

Both the trains are slated to halt at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda and Rajagangpur between the two destinations.

The railway also has decided to run the 02836/02835 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Hockey Special on daily basis from 14th to 31st January 2023.

The Puri-Rourkela-Puri train, which havs Two AC-3 Tier, Three Sleeper Class, Six Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage and Generator Car, willl leave Puri at 0515hrs (05.15a.m.) and will reach at Rourkela at 1245hrs (12.45p.m.). In the return direction, this train from Rourkela will leave at 1330hrs (01.30p.m.) and will reach at Puri at 2230hrs (10.30p.m.).

This train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda and Rajagangpur between Puri and Rourkela.

Apart from this, 02832/02831 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special is also leaving from Bhubaneswar on every Tuesday, Friday & Sunday and also leaving from Dhanbad on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays.

Here are the other trains which run daily connecting both the destinations (Bhubaneswar and Rourkela):

Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express,

Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express,

Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express,

Bhubaneswar-Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express,

Puri-Rourkela-Puri Express.

This apart, one can also journey in Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Express Trains which are also available between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela once in a week.