Odisha Artist creates miniature art on Pencil Lead

Bhubaneswar: Miniature artist L. Eswar Rao created a miniature art on Happy New Year message on pencil lead.

Rao, a resident of Jatni in Khurda district, has created the unique new year message on an 8-inch long pencil lead.

It took two days for the miniature artist to carve the ‘Happy New Year 2023’ on the pencil lead in order to wish a very happy new year to everyone.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Apart from extending his new year wishes, Rao also prayed to Lord Jagannatha for everyone’s wellbeing.

Rao’s works include stone crafts in bottles, soap carving, wood carving, coal carving, stone carving, and tamarind seeds carving.

It is said that his journey as a miniature artist began after he gifted the Taj Mahal carved out of a chalk to his teacher in 1999.