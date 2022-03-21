US to establish South East Asia’s largest Consulate campus in Hyderabad

Insight Bureau: The new US Consulate office in Hyderabad will be the largest US consular processing post-South East Asia both in terms of the number of visa windows and in area. The centre being set up in Nanakramguda is likely to be completed by November 2022 and will open shortly thereafter.

Speaking to a media house, David Moyer, Public Diplomacy Officer at US Consulate General office in Hyderabad, said that the centre will be unique as it will comprise 54 visa processing windows as well as multiple new features.