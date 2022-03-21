Sensex tumbles over 571 points, Nifty declined by 169.45 points

The 30-share Sensex recorded at 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 57,292.49.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Sensex and Nifty pared their early gains to close nearly 1 per cent lower on Monday as surging oil prices played spoilsport amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. The 30-share Sensex recorded at 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 57,292.49.

The broader NSE Nifty declined by 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to finish at 17,117.60.

