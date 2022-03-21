Sensex tumbles over 571 points, Nifty declined by 169.45 points

Insight Bureau: Sensex and Nifty pared their early gains to close nearly 1 per cent lower on Monday as surging oil prices played spoilsport amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. The 30-share Sensex recorded at 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 57,292.49.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The broader NSE Nifty declined by 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to finish at 17,117.60.