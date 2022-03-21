Saudi Arabia not responsible for high oil prices!

Insight Bureau: Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it is not responsible for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The unusually stark warning marked a departure from the giant oil producer’s typically cautious statements, as Saudi officials remain aware that even their smallest comments can swing the price of oil and rattle global markets.