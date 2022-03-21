Saudi Arabia not responsible for high oil prices!
The unusually stark warning marked a departure from the giant oil producer's typically cautious statements, as Saudi officials remain aware that even their smallest comments can swing the price of oil and rattle global markets.
Insight Bureau: Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it is not responsible for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter.
