Sonia Gandhi remains Congress President

Insight Bureau: After a humiliating defeat in the five state elections, Congress Working Committee on Sunday decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party President.

The CWC authorised Sonia Gandhi to make necessary changes in the organisational structure.

In the past, Sonia Gandhi had offered to quit but it was rejected by the CWC.

“Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed willingness to quit their posts for the party, but we all rejected this”, said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.