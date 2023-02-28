Senior IAS Nikunja Bihari Dhal appointed SRC Odisha

Earlier in the day, the government of Odisha selected Nikunja Bihari Dhal, a senior officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), to serve as the new Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) for the state.

The official announcement was made one day after Pradeep Jena was named as the next Chief Secretary of Odisha. Jena had previously served as the SRC. Nikunja Bihari Dhal, who currently serves as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department with additional responsibilities as the Chairman of GRIDCO and Odisha State Beverages Corporation Ltd., has been permitted to retain his position as the Special Relief Commissioner, as well as Managing Director of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, in addition to his existing duties, according to a notification from the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Dhal’s appointment is significant because he will succeed Jena as the new Special Relief Commissioner, as Jena is being promoted to the role of Chief Secretary, replacing Suresh Kumar Mohapatra. Mohapatra was granted two six-month extensions before retiring on February 28th of the previous year.