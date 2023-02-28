Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, who were arrested on graft charges, have resigned as ministers from their posts. Their resignations have been accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the event that Sisodia and Jain receive a jail term of two years or more, they could potentially lose their seats and be disqualified from contesting elections for a period of six years.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy for 2021-22 in the national capital. The policy has since been revoked.

In May last year, Satyendar Jain was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate over accusations of his participation in a money laundering scheme.

Manish Sisodia has been overseeing 18 different government ministries, including the health portfolio previously held by Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested for the past ten months.

The announcement of resignations came moments after the BJP’s inquiry as to why detained leaders were still serving in the Delhi government. As of now, the Delhi cabinet is composed of five ministers, including Arvind Kejriwal.