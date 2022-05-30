UPSC Civil Services 2021 final result declared; Girls bag Top 3 positions

Insight Bureau: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 today.

Candidates can check their respective UPSC Civil Service results at the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 685 candidates have been qualified in the 2021 Civil Services examinations.

This year, all of the three top slots have gone to women.

Shruti Sharma has topped UPSC Civil Services Exam while Ankita Agarwal has been secured the second position and Gamini Singla has been adjudged the third topper.

Ankur Das of Odisha has secured all-India rank 52 while Karthik Panigrahi has secured AlR 63.

Similarly, Gourav Agrawal secured AlR 86, Durga Prasad Adhikari AlR 205, Biswa Bishrut Tripathy AlR 232, Samir Jena AlR 273, Soumya Ranjan Pradhan AlR 306, Harshit Meher AlR 376 and Manas Sahu AlR 513 respectively.