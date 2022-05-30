Morning News Insight – May 30, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 6 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 74.

🔸 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to visit New Delhi on a 3-day tour starting today.

🔸 Paradip Port to be developed into world-class port at cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

🔸 Savitri Ama basya observed with traditional fervour in Odisha.

🔸 Thunderstorm likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal today.

🔸 India reports 2,706 fresh cases & 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 17,698.

🔸 Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL title.

🔸 IPL enters Guinness Book of World Records after display of world’s largest cricket jersey.

🔸 Sensex surges over 800 points in early trade, currently at 55,697; Nifty trading at 16,578.

🔸 Rupee surges 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar in early trade.

🔸 Nepal plane crash: Wreckage of ill-fated Tara Air flight found. Rescuers pull out 14 bodies from crash site.

🔸 Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility for murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

🔸 33 countries report 650 cases of mysterious hepatitis in kids: WHO.