TNI Bureau: Reshma Lekhani, the Directorate General of Performance Management (DG, DGPM) in New Delhi drew flak for trying to enter the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri recently despite being a non-Hindu.

According to reports, Lekhani visited Puri and tried to enter the Jaganath Temple even after Roshan Yadav, the Superintendent, GST Commissionerate in Puri, who was on-duty informed her about the restrictions of the entry of non-Hindus to the temple.

Soon, Lekhani allegedly got angry at Yadav and warned him. Later, she sought action against Yadav alleging that he misbehaved with her.

“It is with great sorrow & distress that I would like to inform you about the behaviour of one Superintendent. Mr. Roshan Yadav, who was given the duties of protocol at Puri, but he misbehaved with me. Of all the people in the Puri precincts, he asked the Inspector of Police to check my It), for no reason and made me feel as if I am a terrorist in Puri,” Lekhani said in a letter to the Chief Commissioner, GST, Central Excise and Customs, Bhubaneswar Zone.

“His behaviour is totally unacceptable and I request that strict action be taken against him for his insulting behaviour,” she added.

“As a visitor to your Commissionerate. you should have ensured that your junior officers do not misbehave. HIS conduct with a senior officer of the rank of Chief Commissioner is unbecoming of an officer and therefore I am endorsing a copy to the Minorities Commission too for strict action. I am also marking a copy of this to the Hon’ble Chairman. CBIC for his intervention to see that such disrespect is not meted out to anyone else in the Department,” Lekhani further said.

The copies of her letter were also directed to the Secretary of Minority Commission, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha.

Soon, Roshan Yadav was reportedly transferred to a place which is around 400 kilometres away from Puri City.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users slammed Lekhani for misusing her power to not only to enter the temple but also got the officer transferred. They allege that she had entered the Temple. But, it could not be verified by TNI.

The All India Central Excise Inspectors Association of Lucknow circle also condemned the incident and took to the Twitter and drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the matter.