Delhi HC rejects petitions against Agnipath Scheme

TNI Bureau: Pointing out that the scheme was a policy decision on the basis of national security, the Delhi High Court today dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme.

It is to be noted here that the Union Government had unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14, 2022 for the recruitment of youth who are 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age in the armed forces for four year.

After facing massive protest across the country, the Centre increased the upper age limits to 22. However, several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Scheme was filed.

The Court conducted hearing of the petitions but reserved its verdict on December 15 last year.

While pronouncing the verdict today, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, said “This court finds no reason to interfere with the scheme… All petitions are dismissed.”

“Keeping larger public interest in mind, the petitions are dismissed,” it added.