3rd Edition of Children’s Magazine Sishupallaba launched

TNI Bureau: The 3rd edition of Sishupallaba, a yearly Odia magazine dedicated to children, was launched during the Amba Baula Basa program organized by Tihidi Sahitya Sankrutika Mancha at Tihidi Sangeeta Mahavidyalaya.

This edition is edited by Pallavi Pujapanda and designed by Sangram Keshari Senapati. A number of stories, poems, drawings are published in this edition.

The previous two editions are published as Shubhapallaba Sishuraija but from this year, the title has been changed to ‘Sishupallaba’.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Eminent persons of Odisha like Biswaranjan Das, Ajay Nayak, Dr. Kshirod Kumar Samal, popular lyricist Panchanan Nayak, Ranjan Kumar Nayak has launched the magazine and praised the unique design of this edition.

Members of this literary society like Kailash Behera, Bismaya Bihari Sahu, Debendra Mahalik, Niranjan Barik, and Tapan Kumar Hati were present during the magazine launching ceremony.