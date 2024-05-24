Unprecedented BJP vs BJD Faceoff over Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: It is not the election alone, but the BJP and BJD in Odisa have now started arguing over Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s health conditions and alleged captivity.

Alleging that the Chief Minister is being kept in hostage by 5T Chairman VK Pandian, the Odisha unit of the BJP urged the Director-General of Police (DGP) Arun Kumar Sarangi, to rescue Patnaik from the clutches of Pandian. Former State President, Samir Mohanty wrote a letter to the DGP in this regard on Thursday. A group of leaders and party workers also staged a demonstration infront of Ram Mandir to press their demand.

Counter attacking to the allegations of the saffron party, Naveen Patnaik said that there is a limit to the amount of lies BJP can tell. “As you can see I am in very good health and have been campaigning all over the state for months,” he said while speaking to newsmen.

Adding to him, Pandian said, “I only hope that BJP comes with innovative ideas instead of talking about something which is non-existent. You are all watching Chief Minister. It is very unfortunate, below the belt.”

“People of Odisha will not appreciate this kind of demeaning of Chief Minister who enjoys such popularity among the people of Odisha. I only suggest letting them come up with something innovative. It is so substandard,” he added.

The state ruling party also wrote a letter to the authorities of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for the psychological treatment of four of Odisha BJP leaders – Dharmendra Pradhan, Baijayant Panda, Sameer Mohanty and Aparajita Sarangi.

However, State BJP Spokesperson Sajjan Sharma in a press meet claimed that the saffron party raised question about the captivity of the Chief Minister, but the BJD is speaking about his health conditions.

“Video showing VK Pandian holding microphone for the Chief Minister while he was addressing public meeting today is going viral. If he is so healthy why he is not standing all alone? The people of Odisha want to know when he had last one-to-one meeting with the Chief Secretary? Let the Chief Minster be all alone with the people for one hour,” Sharma demanded.