TNI Evening News Headlines – May 24, 2024

➡️Odisha IAS Officer Arvind Padhee was given additional charge of the office of Chief Administrator, SJTA, Puri as IAS Vir Vikram Yadav has been on leave for 21 days since May 22.
➡️Polling parties being dispatched with EVMs to voting centres ahead of the 3rd phase of elections in Odisha.
➡️35,000 security personnel deployed for third phase Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha.
➡️Union Minister Smriti Irani to visit Odisha tomorrow; will hold election meetings at Kujanga in Paradip, Aul in Kendrapara & Remuna in Balasore.
➡️6 persons, including two engineers have reportedly sustained injuries in a blast in chemical factory in Ganjam.
➡️Nayagarh: Several BJP workers injured in poll violence ahead of elections in Khandapada Assembly constituency.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to pass any interim directions to Election Commission of India (ECI) on voter turnout after each phase of Lok Sabha poll.
➡️6th phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on 25th May. Polling in the 6th phase is spread across 8 States/UTs. 11.13 crore voters to exercise their franchise.
➡️Maharashtra: Death toll climbs to 10 in Dombivali boiler blast, rescue operations underway.
➡️Pune Porsche car accident case: A special court in Pune sends all 6 accused, including the minor’s father to judicial custody till June 7.
➡️AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case: Court grants 4 days judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar till May 28.
➡️Heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore seized in Mizorama.
➡️Sensex jumped 1,600 points.
➡️Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 83.10 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️More than 100 killed by landslide in Papua New Guinea.
➡️Iranian military says late President’s helicopter was not attacked, it caught fire after crashing into mountain.
