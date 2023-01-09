Hockey World Cup Trophy gets overwhelming welcome at Bhadrak College

Amid patriotic music, drumbeats and chanting of “Bande Utkala Janani” lyrics, the Trophy of FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 was received an overwhelming welcome at Bhadrak Autonomous College on Monday.



At around 9.30 am, the vehicle carrying the World Cup reached in the college campus. The NCC cadets and security personnel presented a guard of honour to the trophy and the girl students showered flowers on the cup. The principal Prof. (Dr) Subodh Chandra Mishra received the trophy with great enthusiasm and it was positioned on a nicely decorated podium for an hour.



During the celebration, a plethora of cultural activities and street plays were performed to promote awareness and social message under the guidance of Prof Kamalakanta Jena and Prof Chidananda Das. Girl students also drew colourful rangoli art works on streets which was a big attraction for all.



Faculty members including Dr Durga Shankar Das, Dinesh Chandra Dash, Santosh Kumar Sethi, Laxmikanta Nayak, Ajit Kumar Das, Arundhati Mohanty, Sudarshan Das, Ananta Kishore Sahu, Swapna Mohapatra, all the nonteaching staffs with the large numbers of students were present on the occasion.



Odisha hosted the Men’s World Cup Hockey for the first time in 2018 and all the matches were played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This time, The World Cup Tournament will be held at two locations- the Kalinga Stadium and the newly built Birsa Munda International Stadium at Rourkela from January 13 to 29.