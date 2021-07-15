Unlock Odisha: Gym, Spa, Beauty Parlours to reopen; Check Details Here

TNI Bureau: While announcing partial lockdown till August 1, 2021, Odisha Government has relaxed the restrictions and allowed the Spa, Gym and Beauty Parlours to reopen across the State from tomorrow. Bus Services will be available across Odisha.

State Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Thursday said that from July 16 morning, 20 Category A Districts where total positivity rate (TPR) is 5% or less and active caseload is low, the lockdown-like restrictions would be relaxed between 6am to 8pm. In rest of the Category B Districts including capital city of Bhubaneswar, the relaxation would be between 6am and 5pm.

Shops in 20 Category A Districts will remain open from 6 am to 8 pm while the shops in 10 Category B Districts will remain open from 6 am to 5 pm.

While, night curfew will continue in all districts, weekend shutdown will continue in Category B Districts. There will be no Weekend Shutdown in Category A Districts. Partial lockdown will continue up to July 31.

20 Category A Districts : Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Boudh, Deogarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

10 Category B Districts: Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj.

All educational institutions to remain shut in the entire State. Cinema Halls, multiplexes, park, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, Doli, Mina bazaar, jatra, opera and related activities won’t be allowed . No social, religious or political congregations will be allowed.

Stand-alone Barber shops are allowed to open across Odisha.

Bus, taxi, auto rickshaw services to resume across Odisha except in Puri where restrictions on public transport will remain till July 25.

Key Announcements:

Covid Relaxation in Category A Districts:

➡️ All public transports including Bus, Taxi and Auto rickshaw will be allowed in Category A Districts with strict adherence to Covid protocols. Taxis & autos can carry maximum of 2 passengers apart from driver.

➡️ Spa, Beauty Parlour, gym will open

➡️ Stand-alone Salons allowed to open

➡️ Outdoor/Indoor Shooting allowed

➡️ No Weekend Shutdown

➡️ Weekly/Daily Market to open

➡️ Street Vendors can give Parcel

➡️ Night curfew from 8pm to 6am

Category B

➡️ Spa, Beauty Parlour, gym to open

➡️ Stamd-alone Salons allowed to open

➡️ Outdoor/Indoor Shooting allowed

➡️ Street Vendors can give Parcel

➡️ Weekend Shutdown & night curfew from 5pm to 6am

➡️ Weekly market, daily market to remain closed for last 15 days

During this lockdown, all educational institutions, cinema halls, malls shall remain closed with following exemptions:

• In view livelihood of Dairy Farmers, Odisha Government has decided to open sweet shops. The shopkeepers are allowed to give items only in parcels.

• Cycle & automobile repair shops to open.

• Vehicle Showrooms to open; new registration can be done.

• Vaccination and testing for Covid-19 will continue as per the protocols laid out by the State Health Department at designated centres.

• Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc will be allowed during the lockdown.

• Bars to remain closed; Dine-in not allowed at restaurants and hotels. Takeway will be allowed. However, Dhabas (eateries) alongside highways will remain open.

• A maximum of 25 people will be allowed for marriage, 20 during Thread Ceremony, Funeral, Last Rites, Shudhi Rituals with permission of local authority. Guests will be offered food packets.

• Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities will be allowed.

• State Government officials on emergency duty.

• Print and electronic media establishments can continue operating during lockdown period.

• District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emergency duty.