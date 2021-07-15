TNI Morning News Headlines – July 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2110 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1213 quarantine and 897 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 458 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (323) and Balasore (168).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (21), Bargarh (10), Sundargarh (10), Balasore (8), Sambalpur (7). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,861.

➡️ As many as 72,322 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Aswini Vaishnaw reviews Odisha Railway Projects.

➡️ Left parties, Congress protest against fuel price hike; Rail Roko in Bhubaneswar as part of 6-hr state-wide bandh in Odisha today.

➡️ Orissa High Court launches official Telegram channel.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF death: Official’s wife rubbishes the allegations of the ACF’s father.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,806 new COVID 19 cases, 39,130 recoveries and 581 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,09,87,880 including 4,32,041 active cases, 3,01,43,850 cured cases & 4,11,989 deaths.

➡️ 43,80,11,958 samples tested for COVID19 up to 14th July 2021. Of these, 19,43,488 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 39.13 crore vaccine doses administered so far; Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 43.80 crore tests conducted so far.

➡️ India’s recovery rate increases to 97.28%. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.10%.

➡️ ISRO successfully test fires liquid fuel Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan rocket.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh; attends World Youth Skills Day Program.

➡️ Delhi High Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking reduction of interval gap between two doses of COVID19 vaccine Covishield.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: A drone was spotted near the Air Force station in Jammu last night.

➡️ India vs England: Indian player tests positive in UK, BCCI secretary Jay Shah sends cautionary letter.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 188.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.05 million.

➡️ Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson yet to apply for license of #COVID19 vaccines in India: Sources.

➡️ Taliban flag raised above Afghanistan’s border crossing with Pakistan in major advance.

➡️ Indian talent moving to Canada due to outdated H-1B visa policy, US lawmakers told.

➡️ Centre expresses concern over slow vaccination rate, asks states to ramp up drive.

➡️ UAE becomes 1st Gulf nation to open embassy in Israel.