TNI Evening News Headlines – July 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 283 more COVID positive cases & 234 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 222 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2563 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 923209.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik disburses Rs 385 Crore Special Covid Assistance to 26 lakh construction workers. Each worker will get Rs 1500.

➡️ Odisha Government exempts Motor Vehicle Tax for different types of bus operators for July 2021.

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakhs to kin of late Bijayalaxmi Mohanty, Editor-cum-Chief Correspondent, Ajikali.

➡️ Akshaya Patra Foundation office in Puri sealed for violation of curfew restrictions during Ratha Jatra.

➡️ BMC declares Satya Sai Enclave (HIG-11 till HIG-61) in Khandagiri of Bhubaneswar as micro-containment zone following detection of new #Covid19 positive cases.

➡️ The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) to resume ‘Mo Bus’ services from July 19.

India News

➡️ Education Ministry directs NTA to provide a gap of 4 weeks between JEE (Main) 2021 Session 3 and Session 4 exam.

➡️ Terror module busted in Bandipora with the arrest of three terrorist associates of LeT.

➡️ Wanted Naxal carrying a reward of 15 lakh killed by security forces in Jharkhand.

➡️ Farmers from 22 States will participate in protests planned outside parliament against Farm Laws: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate to nation host of projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore on Friday.

➡️ India administered more than 35.15 lakh COVID vaccine doses today, taking total vaccine coverage to 39.49 crores: Union Ministry of Health.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee likely to meet leaders of non-BJP parties in Delhi soon.

➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar makes an aerial survey of flood affected areas of the State.

➡️ Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Shimla, Himachal Pradesh at 7:47 pm today.

➡️ Puducherry Government extends COVID restrictions till July 31.

World News

➡️ China’s Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu.

➡️ UAE becomes 1st Gulf nation to open embassy in Israel.

➡️ WhatsApp banned many accounts in India during May 15-June 15.

➡️ South Africa plunged into riots, looting and turmoil; worst civil unrest since 1994.