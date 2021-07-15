TNI Evening News Headlines – July 15, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 15, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik disburses Rs 385 Crore Special Covid Assistance to 26 lakh construction workers
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 283 more COVID positive cases & 234 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 222 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2563 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 923209.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik disburses Rs 385 Crore Special Covid Assistance to 26 lakh construction workers. Each worker will get Rs 1500.

➡️ Odisha Government exempts Motor Vehicle Tax for different types of bus operators for July 2021.

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakhs to kin of late Bijayalaxmi Mohanty, Editor-cum-Chief Correspondent, Ajikali.

➡️ Akshaya Patra Foundation office in Puri sealed for violation of curfew restrictions during Ratha Jatra.

➡️ BMC declares Satya Sai Enclave (HIG-11 till HIG-61) in Khandagiri of Bhubaneswar as micro-containment zone following detection of new #Covid19 positive cases.

➡️ The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) to resume ‘Mo Bus’ services from July 19.

India News

➡️ Education Ministry directs NTA to provide a gap of 4 weeks between JEE (Main) 2021 Session 3 and Session 4 exam.

➡️ Terror module busted in Bandipora with the arrest of three terrorist associates of LeT.

➡️ Wanted Naxal carrying a reward of 15 lakh killed by security forces in Jharkhand.

➡️ Farmers from 22 States will participate in protests planned outside parliament against Farm Laws: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate to nation host of projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore on Friday.

➡️ India administered more than 35.15 lakh COVID vaccine doses today, taking total vaccine coverage to 39.49 crores: Union Ministry of Health.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee likely to meet leaders of non-BJP parties in Delhi soon.

➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar makes an aerial survey of flood affected areas of the State.

➡️ Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Shimla, Himachal Pradesh at 7:47 pm today.

➡️ Puducherry Government extends COVID restrictions till July 31.

World News

➡️ China’s Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu.

➡️ UAE becomes 1st Gulf nation to open embassy in Israel.

➡️ WhatsApp banned many accounts in India during May 15-June 15.

➡️ South Africa plunged into riots, looting and turmoil; worst civil unrest since 1994.

