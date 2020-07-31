Unlock 3.0 Guidelines in Odisha; Details Here

TNI Bureau: There will no lockdown extension in Odisha except for containment Zones. Night Curfew in the State will be from 9 PM to 5 AM. The gyms and yoga centres in Odisha will reopen from August 5.

All Shops and Commercial Establishments which are allowed, will remain open on non-Shutdown days.

State Government also announced Weekend Shutdown in in Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati, Cuttack districts & Rourkela Municipal Corporation till August 31. However, Shutdown will be effective on August 1st & 2nd from 1 PM onwards. Activities will be allowed from 5 AM till 1 PM.

Odisha Government has increased the fine for not wearing a mask in public places to Rs 1,000 for first two violations & Rs 5,000 for subsequent violations.

Key Highlights of Lockdown 3.0:

👉 Night Curfew in Odisha from 9PM to 5AM

👉 Gyms and Yoga Institutes to reopen from August 5, following SOPs to be issued later.

👉 Sealing of premises & Rs 10,000 penalty for shop owners for violating social distancing norms

👉 Sealing of venue & Rs 10,000 penalty for violating marriage norms.

👉 Penalties for violation of mask guidelines hiked– Rs 1,000 for first two violations & Rs 5,000 for subsequent violations.

👉 Govt offices in Odisha will function with 50% of the employees’ strength in August. All state govt offices will remain closed on all Saturdays for one month.

👉 Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing.

👉 Schools, Colleges and Coaching Institutions to remain closed till August 31, 2020. Online/Distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged.

👉 Metro Rail services remain closed.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, ban, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain closed.

👉 Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic cultural/religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

👉 No restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

👉 Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

👉Collectors & Municipal Commissioners are empowered to impose extra restrictions based on the local situation.