Unlock 3.0 Guidelines in Odisha; Details Here

TNI Bureau:Β There will no lockdown extension in Odisha except for containment Zones. Night Curfew in the State will be from 9 PM to 5 AM. The gyms and yoga centres in Odisha will reopen from August 5.

All Shops and Commercial Establishments which are allowed, will remain open on non-Shutdown days.

State Government also announced Weekend Shutdown in in Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati, Cuttack districts & Rourkela Municipal Corporation till August 31. However, Shutdown will be effective on August 1st & 2nd from 1 PM onwards. Activities will be allowed from 5 AM till 1 PM.

Odisha Government has increased the fine for not wearing a mask in public places to Rs 1,000 for first two violations & Rs 5,000 for subsequent violations.

Key Highlights of Lockdown 3.0:

πŸ‘‰ Night Curfew in Odisha from 9PM to 5AM

πŸ‘‰ Gyms and Yoga Institutes to reopen from August 5, following SOPs to be issued later.

πŸ‘‰ Sealing of premises & Rs 10,000 penalty for shop owners for violating social distancing norms

πŸ‘‰ Sealing of venue & Rs 10,000 penalty for violating marriage norms.

πŸ‘‰ Penalties for violation of mask guidelines hiked– Rs 1,000 for first two violations & Rs 5,000 for subsequent violations.

πŸ‘‰ Govt offices in Odisha will function with 50% of the employees’ strength in August. All state govt offices will remain closed on all Saturdays for one month.

πŸ‘‰ Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing.

πŸ‘‰ Schools, Colleges and Coaching Institutions to remain closed till August 31, 2020. Online/Distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged.

πŸ‘‰ Metro Rail services remain closed.

πŸ‘‰ Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, ban, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain closed.

πŸ‘‰ Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic cultural/religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

πŸ‘‰ No restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

πŸ‘‰ Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

πŸ‘‰Collectors & Municipal Commissioners are empowered to impose extra restrictions based on the local situation.