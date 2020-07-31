772 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today; 212 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 772 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 20517. With this the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases in the State crossed 20,000 marks.

A record number of 212 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Cuttack (116) and Khurdha (81).

While Odisha has so far reported 31877 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 11918.

➡️772 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 31.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 20517.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (212), Cuttack (116), Khurdha (81), Keonjhar (68), Koraput (41), Rayagada (31), Gajapati (27), Sundergarh (24), Jajpur (21), Kalahandi (20), Nabarangpur (19), Mayurbhanj (18), Kandhamal (14), Malkangiri (12), Sambalpur (11), Bhadrak (10), Kendrapara (10), Puri (10), Baragarh (6), Bolangir (5), Balasore (4), Boudh (3), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jharsuguda (3), Angul (1), Nayagarh (1) & Sonepur (1).