Sudan returnee Indians hail PM, chant ‘Modi Zindabad’

TNI Bureau: At least 360 Indians evacuated from the violence-hit Sudan on Wednesday evening landed safely in Delhi and were heard chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi Zindabad.’

The 360 Indians came in a Navy ship and IAF C130J plane which rescued them as part of the Operation Kaveri of the Indian government.

Operation to rescue them from Port Sudan began under the Operation Kaveri after a 72-hour ceasefire was declared.

On their arrival, they expressed their gratitude to the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the safe and swift rescue. They also chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi Zindabad.’

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed that another batch of 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon. They are travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster.