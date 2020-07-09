Union Minister Pratap Sarangi tests NEGATIVE for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi, who had gone on home quarantine after coming in contact with a Corona positive MLA, has tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19.

Pratap Sarangi tweeted this information, saying “By divine grace and by all your blessings the results of the #COVID19 test of mine and all my team here in Delhi is found negative”.

Pratap Sarangi had quarantined himself after coming in contact with Nilagiri BJP MLA Sukanta Nayak, who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Earlier, Senior BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Jyotiraditya Scindia had tested positive for Coronavirus. They later got cured and discharged too.