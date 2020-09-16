Odisha records 4121 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 752 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 4121 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 129859.

A record number of 752 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Bargarh (397), Cuttack (375), Jajapur (242), Puri (201) and Mayurbhanj (152).

While Odisha has so far reported 162920 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 36473.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 16

➡️4121 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 16.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 129859.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (752), Cuttack (440), Puri (275), Jajapur (272), Nuapada (268), Anugul (187), Bargarh (181), Dhenkanal (150), Mayurbhanj (126), Sonepur (122), Koraput (119), Balesore (108), Bolangir (108), Ganjam (103), Jagatsinghpur (97), Keonjhar (83), Boudh (76), Kendrapara (75), Kandhamal (69), Jharsuguda (66), Sundargarh (64), Bhadrak (62), Rayagada (61), Sambalpur (60), Nayagarh (56), Kalahandi (51), Gajapati (29), Deogarh (24), Nabarangpur (24) and Malkangiri (13).