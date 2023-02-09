Union Govt urges to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’

TNI Bureau: The Animal Welfare Board of India has appealed the cow lovers to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’ with an aim to spread positive energy and encourage collective happiness.

The board issued the appeal following the approval of the competent authority and on the directions of the Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry.

“We all know that the cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘kamdhenu’ and ‘gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like a mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” said the notification of the board.

“Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west [sic] culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten,” it added.

The board’s notification further said, “In view of the immense benefits of the cow, hugging cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day, keeping in mind the importance of the mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy.”