TNI Morning News Headlines – February 9, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav 2023 through video conferencing.
➡️ A migrant worker of Koraput district carries wife’s body for 33 km in Andhra Pradesh due to lack of money for hearse.
 
➡️ Bhubaneswar is hosting the final round of the 76th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, which kicks off on February 10.
 
➡️ Mayurbhanj: Bhanja Sena holds road block at different places of National Highway demanding protection of Similipal National Park.
 
➡️ Animal Welfare Board urges to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.
 
➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow tomorrow.
 
➡️ India vs Australia 1st Test: After 31.0 Over, Australia 75/2. India yet to bat.
 
➡️ Chinese spy balloon row: China violated sovereignty of nations across 5 continents: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
 
➡️ Twitter Blue with verification now in India, starts at Rs 650 per month.
 
➡️ Turkey-Syria quake toll surpasses 15,000.
➡️ Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO Bob Iger.
 
➡️ The unmanned drone flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it.
 
➡️ Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.59 against US dollar in early trade.
