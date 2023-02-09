TNI Morning News Headlines – February 9, 2023

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav 2023 through video conferencing.
➡️ A migrant worker of Koraput district carries wife’s body for 33 km in Andhra Pradesh due to lack of money for hearse.
➡️ Bhubaneswar is hosting the final round of the 76th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, which kicks off on February 10.
➡️ Mayurbhanj: Bhanja Sena holds road block at different places of National Highway demanding protection of Similipal National Park.
➡️ Animal Welfare Board urges to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.
➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow tomorrow.
➡️ India vs Australia 1st Test: After 31.0 Over, Australia 75/2. India yet to bat.
➡️ Chinese spy balloon row: China violated sovereignty of nations across 5 continents: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
➡️ Twitter Blue with verification now in India, starts at Rs 650 per month.
➡️ Turkey-Syria quake toll surpasses 15,000.
➡️ Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO Bob Iger.
➡️ The unmanned drone flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it.
➡️ Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.59 against US dollar in early trade.
