Twitter Blue available in India; Know Pricing & Features

TNI Bureau: The much awaited Twitter Blue subscription is now available in India at two different prices.

While Twitter Web users can subscribe to Blue at Rs 650 per month, mobile phone users will have to pay Rs 900 per month to get the Blue on their android or iOS devices.

Key Features of Twitter Blue:

🔹 Get Preview option before you tweet.

🔹 Edit option available for tweets.

🔹 Get 30 minutes time to edit a tweet.

🔹 Post longer videos of upto 60 minutes (2GB file size) through Web.

🔹 Organise bookmarks.

🔹 Customise the app icon.

🔹 Add NFT profile pictures.

Earlier, Elon Musk had announced that Twitter will share ad revenue with the Blue Subscribers for ads that appear in their reply threads.

Twitter has already started allowing Twitter Blue subscribers in the US to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters. These tweets will be capped at 280 characters with a “Show More” prompt.