Unidentified Gunmen Kill Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif in Pakistan 

TNI Bureau: One of India’s most wanted terrorists and mastermind behind the Pathankot attack Shahid Latif was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan’s Sialkot on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old terrorist was the key conspirator of the Patahnkot attack that took place on January 2, 2016.

Latif, who was a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), had coordinated the attack from Sialkot and sent down four JeM terrorists to Pathankot to execute it.

It is to be noted here that the Indian Government had arrested Latif and put him in the jail in November 1994 on terror charges under the Prevention of Unlawful (Activities) Act (UAPA). Later, he was deported to Pakistan in 2010 after serving his sentence in India.

Apart from this, Latif was also accused in the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999.